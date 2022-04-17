Williamson (foot) is listed as out Sunday for Game 1 of the Pelicans' first-round series with the Suns and is uncertain to play at any point during New Orleans' postseason run.

Though Williamson resumed taking part in 1-on-1 drills at practice in late March and has recently unleashed some highlight-reel dunks that would suggest he's regained his explosiveness from offseason right foot surgery, the Pelicans have yet to put forth any sort of timeline for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick to make his 2021-22 debut. At this point, Williamson seems more likely than not to remain out for the entire first-round series with Phoenix, and perhaps additional contests beyond that should the eighth-seeded Pelicans upset the heavily favored Suns.