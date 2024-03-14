Williamson totaled a game-high 33 points (13-21 FG, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-95 loss to Cleveland.

The 23-year-old forward topped 30 points for the first time since the All-Star break, but only two other Pelicans even scored in double digits on the night. Williamson continues to have trouble with consistency, but his upside remains undeniable. Over the last 10 games, the first overall pick in the 2019 Draft is averaging 22.0 points, 6.6 boards, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.