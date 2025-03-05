Williamson chipped in 37 points (17-23 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 136-115 loss to the Lakers.

Williamson is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Over his last 10 outings, Williamson is shooting 65.5 percent from the field to go with averages of 27.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 28.0 minutes. His lack of three-pointers (0.1 in that span) and poor free throw percentage (61.3 percent) are the only things holding his overall value in check.