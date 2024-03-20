Williamson amassed 28 points (11-16 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Nets.

The 23-year-old forward led all scorers on the night as he topped 25 points for the fifth straight game. Williamson is averaging 29.6 points, 7.8 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks during his hot streak while shooting a stunning 66.3 percent from the floor. That pace isn't sustainable, but he's seeing big volume right now for the Pelicans so even if his efficiency regresses, Williamson should still produce strong scoring numbers.