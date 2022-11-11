Williamson racked up 29 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to Portland.

Williamson carried much of the offensive load for New Orleans in a contest during which the team collectively shot just 41.8 percent, as he was the only Pelican to exceed 16 points. The burly forward shot an efficient 9-for-14 from the field but was just so-so with a 10-for-15 mark from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers who roster Williamson likely wish that he could do more on the boards -- he's averaging a mere 6.6 rebounds through 10 games -- especially since his scoring is down a touch this season. He's averaging 23.3 points on 54.8 percent shooting, both of which are below his marks from last season.