Williamson (ankle) was able to go through a full practice Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's game against Portland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While there's been no change in Williamson's official status, his ability to practice in full Monday bodes well for his chances to take the court against Portland. Since returning from a long-term absence due to a knee injury, Williamson's provided a fantastic line of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per contest.