Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices, out for road trip
Williamson (knee) went through practice Thursday but remains out for the Pelicans' upcoming two-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Thursday marked the first practice that Williamson was able to go through since his injury, and it's an encouraging sign for a return in the near future. Since he's already been ruled out for the Pelicans' upcoming road trip, his next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Jazz.
