Williamson (coach's decision) will go through pregame warmups before a decision is made regarding his status for Thursday's opener against the Jazz, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Zion will be a game-time call for Thursday's action and he could be on a minute limit even if he does play. Coach Alvin Gentry noted that if Zion is out, Nico Melli would draw the start at power forward.

