Williamson (thigh) was present at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson is still carrying a questionable tag for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers after missing two straight games. If he's sidelined for a third straight, guys like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green could continue to see an uptick in minutes.
