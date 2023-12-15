Williamson (ankle) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus Charlotte, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing the previous game with a left ankle sprain. However, his participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against the Hornets.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy against Charlotte•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Top scorer in season-high outing•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient in blowout defeat•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Not listed on injury report•