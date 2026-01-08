Williamson chipped in 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.

Williams delivered a balanced stat line in Wednesday's loss at Atlanta, leading the team in points and matching a team high in assists. The 25-year-old has re-entered the starting lineup over the past six games after coming off the bench in seven straight games after returning from a right adductor injury on Dec. 14. The star forward is averaging 24.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 29.8 minutes per contest over the past six games.