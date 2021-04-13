Williamson scored 30 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Williamson scored at least 30 points for the fourth time in his last five games. While he's shot an impressive 59.4 percent from the field in that span, he's shot a detrimental 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. Though he recently missed time with a thumb injury, Williamson should see big minutes to close the season as the Pelicans look to secure a spot in the play-in playoff game or potentially even the eighth seed.