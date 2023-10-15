Williamson scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-8 FT) while adding five assists and two rebounds over 25 minutes in Saturday's 110-105 preseason loss to the Hawks.

The 23-year-old forward led the Pelicans' starters in scoring on the night in his best performance yet this preseason. Williamson's talent has never been in question, only his ability to stay on the court, so just as long as he comes out of the exhibition schedule healthy, New Orleans will be happy.