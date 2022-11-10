Williamson posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 win over the Bulls.

Williamson had scored at least 20 points in five of his previous six outings, and he also failed to do much in other categories, as this one could go down as a below-par performance for the star forward. That says a lot about his quality and potential, but even with a few down games here and there, his role as one of the Pelicans' top offensive threats is not under question. Williamson will try to deliver a bounce-back performance when the Pelicans take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back.