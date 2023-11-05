Williamson closed with 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 loss to the Hawks.

Williamson returned to action after he was rested in New Orleans' most recent game, and it seems the move paid off, as the star forward led the team in scoring and rounded out a solid fantasy line. Health and durability will always be concerns with Williamson, but if he stays fit, he is a must-roster player across all formats and an absolute gem in dynasty or keeper leagues. He has scored at least 20 points in four of his five appearances this season.