Williamson produced 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers.

Williamson returned to action following a two-game absence and looked absolutely dominant, recording his first double-double of the campaign and ending just three assists away from a triple-double. The biggest knock on the former Duke star is his problem with injuries, but when he's healthy, he's one of the most dominant players in the league and an absolute fantasy stud. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his first four games.