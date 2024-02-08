Williamson closed Wednesday's 117-106 victory over the Clippers with 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Williamson enjoyed his second-highest assist total of the season in the win, and he's picked up a step as he continues to recover from a lingering foot injury. The All-Star is on pace for his healthiest season as a pro after appearing in only 29 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Williamson has averaged 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 41 games.