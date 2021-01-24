Williamson registered 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Williamson ended a streak of eight games with 20 or more points, but he still produced in other areas and delivered his sixth double-double of the season. The sophomore is firmly entrenched as the Pelicans' second-best scoring threat and is averaging 24.2 points per game over his last 10 contests.