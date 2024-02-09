Williamson is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers with a left foot bone contusion.
Williamson has been battling this injury since Jan. 26 and has missed two of the past seven games for New Orleans. Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set with Portland on the schedule for Saturday, so a maintenance day could be on the table for one of these games.
