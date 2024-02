Williamson (foot) is questionable to play Monday against Memphis.

Williamson is dealing with a left foot bruise, which sidelined him for Saturday's win over Portland. Saturday's matchup represented the second half of the back-to-back for New Orleans, so it's possible that the Pelicans exercised an abundance of caution by resting Williamson, but his status will nonetheless need to be monitored in advance of Monday's game.