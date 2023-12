Williamson (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Williamson was also questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to his non-COVID illness, but he was able to suit up despite the issue. He was held in check, logging 13 points, four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during the narrow loss. His status is up in the air once again for Thursday, and it's unclear whether he'll have any limitations if he's cleared to suit up.