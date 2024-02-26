Williamson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a left foot contusion, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Tuesday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's customary for Williamson to show up on the injury report. However, he recently played in both halves of a back-to-back set for the second time this season, playing 35 minutes and 36 minutes versus Houston and Miami, respectively. Over his last four appearances, Williamson has averaged 26.3 points, 8.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.