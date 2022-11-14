Williamson is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against Memphis due to a right foot/ankle sprain.

Williamson needed just nine shots to score 26 points in 35 minutes during Saturday's win over the Rockets, but he appears to have suffered an injury as well. The superstar forward is being listed as questionable due to a right foot/ankle sprain, but the severity of the issue remains unclear. Tuesday's matchup is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising to see New Orleans hold Williamson out for at least one of those contests even if his current injury isn't that serious.