Williamson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, but he was spotted getting some extra running on the side after the session. Williamson was unable to play Monday against the Celtics, but it sounds like he's going to be day-to-day going forward.

