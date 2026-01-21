default-cbs-image
Williamson (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Williamson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If the Pelicans hold him out against Detroit, the team could lean more on Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic.

