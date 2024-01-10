Williamson (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
After picking up a contusion Friday against the Clippers, Williamson was held out of Sunday's game against the Kings. He's day-to-day, however, and there will likely be another update following the morning shootaround. If Williamson misses another game, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall could benefit from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy against Sacramento•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Suffers leg contusion•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient in win Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Extends scoring streak Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sniffs triple-double in win•