Williamson (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

After picking up a contusion Friday against the Clippers, Williamson was held out of Sunday's game against the Kings. He's day-to-day, however, and there will likely be another update following the morning shootaround. If Williamson misses another game, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall could benefit from a fantasy perspective.