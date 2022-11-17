Williamson (foot) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics.

Williamson has missed the last two games due to a right foot injury. However, Pelicans coach Willie Green said Wednesday that the 2019 No. 1 pick could return during the team's homestand. If Williamson doesn't play Friday, he will have a good chance to return for Monday's game versus the Warriors with two extra days off.