Williamson (foot) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Williamson has missed the last two games due to a right foot injury. However, Pelicans coach Willie Green said Wednesday that the 2019 No. 1 pick could return during the team's homestand. If Williamson doesn't play Friday, he will have a good chance to return for Monday's game versus the Warriors with two extra days off.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Could return during homestand•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Tuesday's contest•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ultra efficient in win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Powers home 29 points in loss•