Williamson (personal) is questionable for Friday's matchup at the Rockets.

Williamson sat out Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, and it's unclear if he'll be taking more time away from the team. The Pelicans' injury report has filled up quickly, and Herb Jones (leg) is also questionable. Fantasy managers, especially those in daily leagues, should keep tabs on things leading up to tipoff.

