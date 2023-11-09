Williamson (personal) is questionable for Friday's matchup at the Rockets.
Williamson sat out Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, and it's unclear if he'll be taking more time away from the team. The Pelicans' injury report has filled up quickly, and Herb Jones (leg) is also questionable. Fantasy managers, especially those in daily leagues, should keep tabs on things leading up to tipoff.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sits Wednesday for personal matter•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Puts up 25 points in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Good to go for Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Near triple-double in win•