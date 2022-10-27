Williamson (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a posterior hip and low back contusion, but he was able to participate in part of Thursday's practice session. If the 22-year-old is forced to miss a second consecutive game, Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall should see increased run against Phoenix.
