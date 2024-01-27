Williamson (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Williamson sat out Friday's game against the Thunder and is in danger of missing his second straight contest. More clarity on his status should come once he tests things out during pregame warmups. Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy are candidates to see increased run if Williamson cannot give it a go.
