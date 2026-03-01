Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Williamson left in the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Jazz due to a right ankle injury, but he may not need to miss time despite the Pelicans playing the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday. Rookie first-rounder Derik Queen figures to be the top candidate to enter the Pelicans' starting lineup if Williamson is unable to play.
