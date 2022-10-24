Williamson (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Williamson left Sunday's game following a scary fall on a dunk attempt but seems to have avoided any major injury. Considering his injury history the Pelicans may opt to be cautious with the 2019 No. 1 overall pick. If he is absent or limited in Tuesday's game, look for Larry Nance and Jaxson Hayes to see an uptick in minutes.