Williamson managed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 14 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 loss to the Clippers.

Williamson earned one less minute in this one than he did in the team's first official game of the restart on Thursday versus the Jazz, in which he scored 13 points in 15 minutes. Williamson had a rough night versus the Clippers, as he didn't provide his usual efficient scoring and also committed three turnovers. There's a decent chance he remains on a minutes limit during Monday's matchup versus Memphis as well.