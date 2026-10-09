Williamson recorded eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss to Miami.

Williamson struggled to find his offensive rhythm, connecting on just three of his nine field-goal attempts while making minimal contributions elsewhere. The 26-year-old forward saw a limited workload in the exhibition contest, so his modest production isn't particularly concerning. Williamson remains a focal point of New Orleans' offense heading into the 2026-27 regular season, though his availability and durability will continue to be important considerations for fantasy managers.