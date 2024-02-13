Williamson finished Monday's 96-87 victory over the Grizzlies with 14 points (4-13 FG, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Williamson returned after missing the previous game with a left foot contusion, ending as one of five Pelicans players in double figures in scoring while adding a handful of rebounds in a winning effort. Williamson struggled shooting from the field despite posting a double-digit point total, shooting 30.8% from the field which is his lowest field goal percentage of the season.