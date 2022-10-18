Williamson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report, indicating he will suit up for Wednesday's season opener versus the Nets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson indicated Monday that he intends to take part in the contest, so it's not surprising to see his name omitted from the list. The phenom missed all last season due to injury and is likely itching to get back on the floor for the first time in more than a year. Williamson posted impressive numbers during his sophomore NBA season back in 2020-21, racking up 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks over 33.2 minutes per contest.