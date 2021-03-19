Williamson (9-17 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.
It was a frustrating two-game set for Williamson, who played excellent ball but left the tilt with two consecutive losses. He could have stolen the first game if his final jump shot had found the bottom of the cylinder, and this gutsy double-double wasn't enough to turn the tide in the second game. Still, there's nothing to fault in Williamson's current performance, and he remains a must-start in all formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Just misses double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dominates down low in win•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Limited minutes in blowout•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Goes for 24 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 10 in All-Star Game debut•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting All-Star Game•