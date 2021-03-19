Williamson finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It was a frustrating two-game set for Williamson, who played excellent ball but left the series with two consecutive losses. He could have stolen the first game if his final jump shot had found the bottom of the cylinder, and this gutsy double-double wasn't enough to turn the tide in the second game. Still, there's nothing to fault in Williamson's current performance, and he remains an obvious, must-start in all formats.