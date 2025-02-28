Williamson (rest) supplied 27 points (13-17 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 victory over the Suns.

Williamson had one of his most efficient performances of the campaign en route to his first triple-double of the season. The star forward established a season-high mark in assists, but he grabbed double-digit boards for the fifth time in the campaign and missed just four of his 17 shots from the field, routinely doing damage from close range against the Suns' frontcourt. However, the Pelicans are playing the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday, so there's a chance Williamson might sit the rematch against Phoenix due to rest. A clear picture on his status should be delivered closer to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.