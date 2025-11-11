Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Williamson will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a strained left hamstring. The 25-year-old big man can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers until the Pelicans provide another update on his status. With Williamson sidelined, Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic are candidates for increased playing time.