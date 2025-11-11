Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Remaining out vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Williamson will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a strained left hamstring. The 25-year-old big man can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers until the Pelicans provide another update on his status. With Williamson sidelined, Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to miss at least one week•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Just misses double-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Slams home season-high 29•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Struggles in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will play vs. Denver•