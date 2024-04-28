Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Thunder.

There was optimism that Williamson could return at some point in the postseason if New Orleans advanced, and that remains true as coach Willie Green said Sunday morning the superstar forward was cleared for stationary basketball drills, per Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans. However, Williamson still isn't running and remains out while rehabbing a left hamstring strain he suffered during the team's first Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers. The Pelicans season will be on the line Monday, so the positive update on Williamson may be for naught.