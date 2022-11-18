Williamson (foot) will not take the floor Friday against the Celtics, Erin Summers reports.

Friday's contest marks three straight absences for Williamson due to a right foot contusion, an injury that will leave him day-to-day going forward. Trey Murphy has started each of the last two games and is the favorite to hold that starting spot again Friday. Williamson's next chance to play will come on Monday against the Warriors.