Williamson (hamstring) remains without a timetable to return.

Williamson has been out since Jan. 4 due to his hamstring injury, and while he has been slowly ramping up his workload, it doesn't seem like he's close to getting back to the floor. "After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," said Pelicans' president of basketball operations, David Griffin, during Thursday's press conference. "We will continue to monitor his progression and updates will be provided as warranted." It doesn't sound like Williamson will be appearing in New Orleans' final two regular-season games, but perhaps he'll be able to get back at some point during the playoffs.