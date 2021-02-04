Williamson totaled 28 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in a victory over the Suns on Wednesday.

The sophomore star led New Orleans in scoring in the win, and he remarkably missed only two of his 14 field-goal attempts in doing so. Impressively, Williamson had an even more efficient game earlier this season when he went 13-for-15 against Sacramento on Jan. 17. Williamson ranks eighth in the NBA with a 59.4 percent field-goal rate this season, though his scoring output (23.7 points per game) far surpasses each of the seven player ahead of him.