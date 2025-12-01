default-cbs-image
Williamson (hamstring) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

After missing Sunday's game against the Lakers, Williamson is set to be available for Tuesday. The star forward has averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.9 minutes per tilt in 10 games this season.

