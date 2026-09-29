Williamson entered training camp in "impeccable condition," according to Pelicans executive Joe Dumars, who challenged the forward to prioritize his conditioning this offseason, according to New Orleans reporter Shamit Dua.

Dumars said Williamson accomplished that goal and has also been encouraged to expand his offensive game by taking more jumpers. Williamson is listed at 277 pounds, down from 284 last season, and improving his conditioning and perimeter game could help him remain productive while handling a significant role for New Orleans.