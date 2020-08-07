Williamson will sit out Friday's game against the Wizards for rest, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans continue to play it safe with Williamson, keeping him out on the second game of a back-to-back. In his absence, we could see more usage funnel to Brandon Ingram, while Jaxson Hayes, Nicolo Melli and JJ Redick could also see more action.