Williamson (personal) has been getting tested daily for coronavirus and continues to produce negative results, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williamson is away from the Pelicans while attending to a personal matter, but he fully intends to rejoin the team, and getting tested for COVID-19 is part of that process. It remains unclear exactly when he'll come back. For now, he should be considered questionable for New Orleans' seeding opener against the Jazz on July 30.