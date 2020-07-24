Williamson (personal) returned to the NBA bubble Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williamson left the bubble last Thursday due to an urgent family matter, and he's made his return following multiple negative tests for COVID-19. Now in Orlando, he'll presumably have to quarantine in his room for roughly 48 hours and return two additional negative COVID-19 test results. Once that happens, Williamson will be free to practice with the Pelicans. He will certainly not be participating in Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets, but he might be able to take the court for the final scrimmage Monday against the Bucks. More information on his availability for that scrimmage and the first seeding game Thursday against the Jazz should arrive once he clears protocol.