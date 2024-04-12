Williamson returned for the second half of Thursday's game against the Kings.
Williamson missed the last six minutes of the second quarter with an apparent wrist issue and didn't come out of the locker room until a few minutes before the start of the third quarter. However, it appears that he's fine, and he quickly scored a driving layup upon his return to action.
